    Did you know that the average person spends 90% of their time indoors?

    All the more reason to love the space you’re in! We’re here to help make the spaces we spend so much time in perfect – whether it’s your home, the cafe across the street, the hotel you stayed in last week or the office you’d like to go to work in. We can help with all types of project, large or small, so have a look at our website and give us a call. 

    We’ve worked for a large number of businesses and individuals over the past 8 years, such as property developers, hotel chains, restaurants, and care home operators.

    Let’s make some space for you together.

    Services
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Residential interior design
    • spatial design
    • product sourcing
    • Joinery Design
    • Styling & Advice
    Service areas
    • Winchester
    • Southampton
    • Portsmouth
    • The New Forest
    • South Coast
    • London
    Address
    SO23 0LD Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +14738450945298 www.etrecreative.co.uk
