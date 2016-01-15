Your browser is out-of-date.

Hampstead Cleaner
Other Businesses in Nw3
    • Any home needs to be maintained by a couple of tasks that take time and effort. Often, families don't have enough time for housework and need a little help. That's when we come. We have a team of professionals with big experience in cleaning and house tasks. Booking us, you will be leaving your home in good hands.

    Why choose us?

    - We offer trustworthy and professional services.

    -We adapt to the needs of each client, from basic cleaning of two hours weekly to more comprehensive services to several hours a day.

    -No minimum terms or contracts!

    -Ensure a hygienic food preparation area in your home at a special price.

    Payment can be done online and booking us takes less than two minutes, so give us a call now!

    Services
    • domestic cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • One-off Cleaning
    • Spring Cleaning
    • regular cleaning
    • window cleaning
    • oven cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Rubbish Removal
    • Gutter cleaning
    • House Cleaning
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Camden
    • hampstead
    • United Kingdom
    • NW3
    Address
    Hampstead Nw3
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037468286 www.hampstead-cleaner.co.uk
