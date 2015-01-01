SDA Architecture Ltd is creative, chartered CIAT registered architectural design studio with its head office located in Chorley town centre, Chorley Lancashire and a further design studio in Whittle-le-Woods just outside Chorley. Our award winning studio is commissioned for all areas of architecture appointments from Home Extensions to Hotels and specialise in bespoke homes in Green Belt. With our focus on bespoke customer service our aim is to first get to know our clients story before developing designs. As a design practice that prides itself on unique bespoke individual designs for each of our discerning clients.

Our ethos is simple; to push the boundaries of good design to develop projects that are unique, coherent and contextual respond to our clients; to create innovative, practical solutions in concept, detail and construction stages that inspire, excite and exceed the expectations of our clients. To provide a fresh perspective and passion for high quality architectural and interior design. Our practice has highly qualified architectural and interior designers with a wide range of design expertise that allows us to provide the highest levels of professional design services.

We have extensive experience in preparing architectural designs and our innovative and highly talented team of chartered designers keep enjoying great recognition for our successes through numerous design awards within all design sectors. Our motivation and dedication is evident in our designs, we strive to find solutions to seemingly impossible scenarios.

With our expert knowledge in the technology of architecture we use cutting edge technologies to create the most unique designs that perfectly suit our client’s aspirations. Continuous learning is something we feel is vital to provide the unique tailored journey for our projects.

Our mantra is you dream, we deliver.