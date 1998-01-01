Your browser is out-of-date.

Chiltern Home Improvements Limited
Doors in Luton
Reviews
    • We are a small family business, established in 1998 providing bifold doors, windows, double glazing and conservatories installation services. Based in a small village between Hitchin, Luton & Milton Keynes. We offer a good product, at a good price and provide a second to none service. We have chains of customers, interlinked through recommendation and family. We are now fitting windows for our early days customers grown children. No sales commissions to pay, no percentage for the surveyor and no price per window fitted for the installers encouraging a faster installation. Just straightforward honest advice with old fashioned values using only top quality products.

    Services
    • Double Glazing
    • windows
    • Conservatories
    • doors
    • Fascias
    • Installation
    • Repair
    • maintenance
    Service areas
    • Luton
    • Hitchin
    • Milton Keynes
    • Bedfordshire
    Address
    58 West Street, Lilley
    LU2 8LH Luton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1462769100 www.chilternhomeimprovements.com

    Reviews

    richardholmesrj
    Friendly, professional service at a fantastic price. All new windows and a new front door fitted this month & look stunning. So happy & would totally recommend.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
