We are an independent creative practice made up of a tight knit team of designers and technologists, working together to create projects that we can be proud of. We like to work on good projects with good people, it is that simple. Our team's combined energy, knowledge and skill enables us to carry out projects in a range of sectors and sizes. We have an open studio approach that ensures each project receives thorough investigation, resulting in a bespoke solution specifically tailored to each scheme.
- Services
- Full Architectural Service
- Service areas
- Leeds and All of the UK
- Company awards
- RICS Finalist 2015 Building Conservation
- Best of Houzz 2015
- Northern Design Awards Commercial Winner 2014
- Guerrilla Tactics Live Pitch Second Place 2014
- RICS Highly Commended 2014 Commercial
- CCIWY Awards Innovation Project 2014 Finalist
- CCIWY Awards Project of the Year 2014 Finalist
- RICS Finalist 2013 Commercial
- RICS Finalist 2013 Design and Innovation
- Show all 9 awards
- Address
-
The Loft, 13 Carlton Mills, Pickering Street
LS122QG Leeds
United Kingdom
+44-1138198057 www.parkdesigned.com