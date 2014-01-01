Your browser is out-of-date.

PARKdesigned Architects
Architects in Leeds
    We are an independent creative practice made up of a tight knit team of designers and technologists, working together to create projects that we can be proud of. We like to work on good projects with good people, it is that simple.  Our team's combined energy, knowledge and skill enables us to carry out projects in a range of sectors and sizes. We have an open studio approach that ensures each project receives thorough investigation, resulting in a bespoke solution specifically tailored to each scheme.

    Services
    Full Architectural Service
    Service areas
    Leeds and All of the UK
    Company awards
    • RICS Finalist 2015 Building Conservation
    • Best of Houzz 2015
    • Northern Design Awards Commercial Winner 2014
    • Guerrilla Tactics Live Pitch Second Place 2014
    • RICS Highly Commended 2014 Commercial
    • CCIWY Awards Innovation Project 2014 Finalist
    • CCIWY Awards Project of the Year 2014 Finalist
    • RICS Finalist 2013 Commercial
    • RICS Finalist 2013 Design and Innovation
    Address
    The Loft, 13 Carlton Mills, Pickering Street
    LS122QG Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1138198057 www.parkdesigned.com

    Reviews

    Craig Battye
    about 2 years ago
    Roberts Opi
    almost 5 years ago
    Liam Grogan
    over 5 years ago
