erect architecture
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
    erect architecture is an award-winning architectural practice with an expertise in the fields of user-centred architecture for leisure, culture, education, work and play.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • interior design public realm and play design
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    RIBA Awards, Civic Trust Award, Selwyn Goldsmith Awards for Accessibility, New London Architecture Award, MIPIM Special Jury Award, Camden Design Award, Children's Making Space Award
    Address
    E8 4QN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072546336 www.erectarchitecture.co.uk
