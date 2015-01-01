Your browser is out-of-date.

ALARUS INTERIORS
Furniture & Accessories in London
    TOP 10 Classic and vintage sofas, ALARUS INTERIORS ALARUS INTERIORS Living roomSofas & armchairs
    TOP 10 Classic and vintage sofas
    TOP 10 unique high quality luxury beds​, ALARUS INTERIORS ALARUS INTERIORS BedroomBeds & headboards
    TOP 10 unique high quality luxury beds​

    "Alarus interiors" is simply a new name for the business which was around since 1993. Launched in a small town "Siauliai" as the first-ever non-governmental furniture retailer in the city, and one of not many back then furniture stores in whole Lithuania. Today we are known as Alarus Interiors - an affordable luxury furniture retailer in Europe. We work with manufacturers from more than 40 countries such as: Indonesia, Italy, USA, Poland, Sweden, China etc. . Over the lifespan of our company, we have unraveled and selected the best manufacturers around the globe quality/price-wise. https://www.alarusinteriors.com/ - affordable luxury.

    Services
    Furniture Retailer
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and worldwide
    Address
    WORLDWIDE
    se3 8rn London
    United Kingdom
    +370-65000481 www.alarusinteriors.com
