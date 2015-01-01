"Alarus interiors" is simply a new name for the business which was around since 1993. Launched in a small town "Siauliai" as the first-ever non-governmental furniture retailer in the city, and one of not many back then furniture stores in whole Lithuania. Today we are known as Alarus Interiors - an affordable luxury furniture retailer in Europe. We work with manufacturers from more than 40 countries such as: Indonesia, Italy, USA, Poland, Sweden, China etc. . Over the lifespan of our company, we have unraveled and selected the best manufacturers around the globe quality/price-wise. https://www.alarusinteriors.com/ - affordable luxury.