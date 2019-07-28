Cris & Me is an interior design and architectural company founded by Cristina and Michele Fumagalli, brother and sister from Milan, who decided to combine their various skills and expertise to create a company to satisfy all requirements.
Creating and building the perfect home for their clients is Cris & Me’s main objective, from the design concept to completion through an extensive network of the best Italian master craftsmen.
- Services
- construction and site management. for residential and commercial property Preliminary Phase-Brainstorming of Concept Concept Design CAD drawings Furniture and finishing supply Site supervision
- Service areas
- U.K.— ITALY
- Address
51, Packington street
N1 London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-7425720949 www.crisandme.com
Cristina Fumagalli, is a fully qualified Architect graduated from the Polytechnic University of Milan, registered in Italy (Monza&Brianza, n° 2032), specialised in luxury interior design and architecture and has an international working experience.
She started work in Milan in 2000; she then worked in London for 3 years in an international studio, and then 2 years in Dubai as a manager for a local interior design company, focusing on luxury homes in the Middle East. Before creating Cris&Me, she collaborated for 4 years as a freelance consultant for a company based in Milan, working on projects for the Qatari Royal Family and numerous luxury villas on Lake Como. She is responsible for all the projects and designs and she handles all the Italian suppliers and craftsmen, dedicating a special attention to detail, pursuing always elegance and quality. She divides her time between Milan and London.