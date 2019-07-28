Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cris&amp;Me l.t.d.
Interior Architects in London, UK
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 storey house central london - rear extension and roof extension , Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    3 storey house central london - rear extension and roof extension , Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Classic style living room
    3 storey house central london - rear extension and roof extension , Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Modern kitchen White
    +5
    3 storey house central london - rear extension and roof extension
    luxury apartment in Milan, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    luxury apartment in Milan, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Living roomSofas & armchairs
    luxury apartment in Milan, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Modern living room
    +6
    luxury apartment in Milan
    Interior design - custom made furniture, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Interior design - custom made furniture, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Interior design - custom made furniture, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. KitchenKitchen utensils
    +12
    Interior design - custom made furniture
    2 BEDROOM FLAT, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Living roomSide tables & trays
    2 BEDROOM FLAT, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    2 BEDROOM FLAT, Cris&Me l.t.d. Cris&Me l.t.d. BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    2 BEDROOM FLAT

    Cris & Me is an interior design and architectural company founded by Cristina and Michele Fumagalli, brother and sister from Milan, who decided to combine their various skills and expertise to create a company to satisfy all requirements.

    Creating and building the perfect home for their clients is Cris & Me’s main objective, from the design concept to completion through an extensive network of the best Italian master craftsmen.

    Services
    construction and site management. for residential and commercial property Preliminary Phase-Brainstorming of Concept Concept Design CAD drawings Furniture and finishing supply Site supervision
    Service areas
    U.K.— ITALY
    Address
    51, Packington street
    N1 London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7425720949 www.crisandme.com
    Legal disclosure

    Cristina Fumagalli, is a fully qualified Architect graduated from the Polytechnic University of Milan,  registered in Italy (Monza&Brianza, n° 2032), specialised in luxury interior design and architecture and has an international working experience.

    She started work in Milan in 2000; she then worked in London for 3 years in an international studio,  and then 2 years in Dubai as a manager for a local interior design company, focusing on luxury homes in the Middle East. Before creating Cris&Me, she collaborated for 4 years as a freelance consultant for a company based in Milan, working on projects for the Qatari Royal Family and numerous luxury villas on Lake Como. She is responsible for all the projects and designs and she handles all the Italian suppliers and craftsmen, dedicating a special attention to detail, pursuing always elegance and quality.   She divides her time between Milan and London.

      Add SEO element