Cristina Fumagalli, is a fully qualified Architect graduated from the Polytechnic University of Milan, registered in Italy (Monza&Brianza, n° 2032), specialised in luxury interior design and architecture and has an international working experience.

She started work in Milan in 2000; she then worked in London for 3 years in an international studio, and then 2 years in Dubai as a manager for a local interior design company, focusing on luxury homes in the Middle East. Before creating Cris&Me, she collaborated for 4 years as a freelance consultant for a company based in Milan, working on projects for the Qatari Royal Family and numerous luxury villas on Lake Como. She is responsible for all the projects and designs and she handles all the Italian suppliers and craftsmen, dedicating a special attention to detail, pursuing always elegance and quality. She divides her time between Milan and London.