van Ellen + Sheryn
Architects in Ashburton
Statistics
Hidden House, Ashburton
The Milking Parlour
West Yard Farm

We are a medium sized Chartered Architectural Practice, offering a complete design service. We specialise in the residential sector, but frequently cross over into the commercial world. Each of our designs is a well considered, bespoke solution responding directly to the client's brief and budget. 

Services
Complete architectural service
Service areas
Ashburton
Company awards
Numerous local and national awards
Address
van Ellen + Sheryn
TQ13 7EF Ashburton
United Kingdom
+44-1364653503 www.vanellensheryn.com

Reviews

Kim Graham
Having appointed Eilir Sheryn and his assistant Leon Bell as our architects on the design of a contemporary dwelling on a plot of land in Dorset, he listened to our brief and and was therefore able to present a design that was exactly what we required. His professionalism, creativity and superb efficiency were second to none. My husband and I feel extremely confident in recommending Eilir Sheryn and his team most highly. Thank you Eilir, it was a pleasure working with you. Very best wishes Kim & Paul Richards
10 months ago
Caroline Campbell
Eilir and Freddie were fantastic to work with when we extended and refurbished our period property. They offer sensible and considered advice allowing us to make the right decisions. Delivered wonderful architectural and internal layout designs which helped us visualise our home. Would highly recommend this architect firm.
12 months ago
Joe Baxter
We were extremely happy with the service we received from Van Ellen + Sheryn in extending our home. The team were very helpful and friendly throughout the process. Their plans were sympathetic to the existing building and worked very well with our limited budget. We were particularly impressed with the way in which they enabled us to alter the configuration of our existing space, to maximise natural light. I would definitely recommend them to anyone considering altering or extending their home.
over 1 year ago
