About VESP Architects

Based in Ashburton, Devon, VESP Architects are a team of experienced architects specialising in contemporary architecture in protected landscapes and are considered one of the leading design-led practices in the southwest. Among the notable projects undertaken by the team is the stunning West Yard Farm, located on a 60-acre site in Dartmoor. The award-winning project, featuring the perfect combination of traditional and modern design for a farmhouse and barn group, was completed in 2012 and featured in several publications.

Range of Services

Clients benefit from a full architectural service when working with VESP Architects. The services include:

• Initial consultation and concept design

• Design development and 3D modelling and visualisation

• Production of planning drawings and information, coordination with external consultants, as required, and the submission and monitoring of planning applications.

• Production of detailed construction information and tendering of the project to selected contractors.

• Monitoring of works and supervising contractors on-site.

The team prides itself on the quality of the work, attention to detail, and delivering superior customer experience by working collaboratively with clients.

Design Philosophy

Most of VESP Architects’ projects are distinctly modern yet designed with sensitivity to the surroundings. They specialise in high-end residential architecture, particularly on the coast and in the countryside. Projects are undertaken by the team range from £250K extensions to large barn conversions and multi-million-pound new-build properties. They design modern buildings that are timeless and sensitive to the surroundings. The team prioritises the use of space and light and works to optimise the potential of every site and brief to deliver a beautiful and functional build. They believe working collaboratively and enjoying what they do results in beautiful architectural pieces that exceed client expectations.

Signature style

The team draws inspiration from mid-century modernist architecture and design, using space, light, connection to the landscape, open-plan living, and luxurious natural materials to stunning effect. They apply natural materials such as timber, stone, and glass to create a variety of tones and textures in the interiors and exterior.

Awards and recognition

The best-known project completed by VESP Architects is the significant alterations and extensions for West Yard Farm in 2012 to give it a new lease of life. It featured a stunning combination of traditional and contemporary features as the client was open to using modern glass structures to sit alongside old stone buildings. The project won several awards and has been a consistent point that draws in new clients.

The company has also won local building control awards for design excellence and collaboration with local contractors and authorities, besides national awards for completed projects through Build It Magazine.

Future focus

As a part of a rebranding exercise, VESP Architects is in the process of relocating to a custom-designed office to provide an improved in-house experience for clients and the studio team. The team’s primary focus is high-end projects with contemporary/modern architecture in the Southwest of the UK.

Get in touch

Users can submit a contact form through the contact page on the company’s website to get in touch with the team. Alternatively, they can speak to one of the directors over the phone to share details about the project. After the initial phone call or zoom chat, the team visits the property for a face-to-face meeting with the client to discuss the project and develop the brief. The brief, the suggested scope of work/services, and the associated fee are communicated in writing before the commencement of design and implementation.