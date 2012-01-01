Your browser is out-of-date.

Francesco Pierazzi Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (16)
Projects

    Francesco Pierazzi Architects is an award-winning, innovative and design-led architecture practice set up in London in 2009. The practice has a well established experience in a wide range of sectors and scales, both in the United Kingdom and abroad, from small extensions to substantial interior refurbishment and re-modelling, including retail and furniture design.

    We strongly believe that each project should tell a story and so we organize the composition of each design in such a way as to tell that story, through the organization of space, the modulation of light or the interpretation of the materials we choose to use.The narrative draws encouragement from the client’s brief. The location in which the projects are to be set also generates inspirational moves. We have cultivated a particular interest in understanding the relationship between architecture and other artistic disciplines and how one - architecture - can be manipulated and influenced by the others. Undoubtedly art and literature have imbued most of our projects. The challenge is to transfer these forms of inspiration into the setting of the clients’ briefs. A feedback process - where influences are looked at again, once projects are completed - encourages the practice to re-assess their beliefs and approach to design.

    Whether one project is an opportunity to celebrate the ordinary or, vice versa, the extraordinary, is the consistent approach in resolving our clients‘ ambitions and the complexity or simplicity of their brief - regardless of size and budget -, that has become the starting point of an ongoing research into the rituals of the inhabitation of domestic and urban spaces.

    A sense of movement, rotation and dynamism is often found in most of our projects, being they public, commercial,residential, follies or temporary structures and installations. We strongly believe that a space with dynamic qualities can enhance people‘s spirit and contribute to engage with the space that they use. We obtain this by a clever and careful arrangement of the spaces, by activating the senses, or via a physical interaction with the elements that inform each and every one of our projects.

    The opportunity, over the years, to design spaces or objects in environments with very diverse characteristics -and in different countries around the world - has enriched our approach to design. Each project becomes a unique opportunity to investigate how to resolve and engage with a comprehensive variety of briefs.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Space planning
    • Interior Design
    • one-off houses
    • refurbishment
    • extensions
    • furniture design
    • bespoke design
    Address
    76 Mineral Street, Plumstead
    SE18 1QR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037231380 fparchitects.london

    Reviews

    Eva Powell Eva Powell
    Francesco was recommended by my daughter, for whom he had worked on her house in Pimlico. We needed some work done prior to putting our (period) house on the market. Having had other experiences with architects we were immediately struck how Francesco LISTENED to what we wanted and didn’t try and force any pre-conceived ideas onto us – whilst making very welcome gentle suggestions. All his ideas were spot-on and we were delighted with the result and hope to work with him on our new home. His strengths are making the most of the light coming in to house – opening and brightening every thing up. He is also a genius at making the most of the space available, making the most of what is there (which is what we wanted) rather than suggest drastic (and expensive) options. However, if a drastic overhaul is needed (as was the case with my daughter), he is also up for that! Francesco was also a delight to work with – very responsive and understanding of the brief (both practical and financial). Nothing (however trivial) was too much trouble. I can’t recommend him highly enough.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Andrea Iotti Andrea Iotti
    Since starting working with Francesco in 2015, I have now completed several of his projects. So far I can confidently say that he is the best architect I have worked with. I very much like his designs and the way he is able to transform the spaces he works with. The way in which Francesco is able to manage the project, as well as the relationship with the clients, contribute to a smooth project that I have been able to complete very successfully. I have no hesitation in recommending his services.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    James James
    I have no hesitation in recommending Francesco. He designed and project managed a large modern extension for me. His design met the brief perfectly and our house has been transformed into a light filled and interesting space that we really enjoy. The work was done to a high standard and on time. Francesco also provided us with advice regarding furniture and internal design, which we have followed.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
