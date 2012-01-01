Francesco Pierazzi Architects is an award-winning, innovative and design-led architecture practice set up in London in 2009. The practice has a well established experience in a wide range of sectors and scales, both in the United Kingdom and abroad, from small extensions to substantial interior refurbishment and re-modelling, including retail and furniture design.

We strongly believe that each project should tell a story and so we organize the composition of each design in such a way as to tell that story, through the organization of space, the modulation of light or the interpretation of the materials we choose to use.The narrative draws encouragement from the client’s brief. The location in which the projects are to be set also generates inspirational moves. We have cultivated a particular interest in understanding the relationship between architecture and other artistic disciplines and how one - architecture - can be manipulated and influenced by the others. Undoubtedly art and literature have imbued most of our projects. The challenge is to transfer these forms of inspiration into the setting of the clients’ briefs. A feedback process - where influences are looked at again, once projects are completed - encourages the practice to re-assess their beliefs and approach to design.

Whether one project is an opportunity to celebrate the ordinary or, vice versa, the extraordinary, is the consistent approach in resolving our clients‘ ambitions and the complexity or simplicity of their brief - regardless of size and budget -, that has become the starting point of an ongoing research into the rituals of the inhabitation of domestic and urban spaces.

A sense of movement, rotation and dynamism is often found in most of our projects, being they public, commercial,residential, follies or temporary structures and installations. We strongly believe that a space with dynamic qualities can enhance people‘s spirit and contribute to engage with the space that they use. We obtain this by a clever and careful arrangement of the spaces, by activating the senses, or via a physical interaction with the elements that inform each and every one of our projects.

The opportunity, over the years, to design spaces or objects in environments with very diverse characteristics -and in different countries around the world - has enriched our approach to design. Each project becomes a unique opportunity to investigate how to resolve and engage with a comprehensive variety of briefs.