Heather Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Carrickfergus
Reviews (2)
    This isn’t just another interior design service that promises you all
    the latest trends. It should be unique to your needs, making your home work for you in your day to day busy lives. It’s about helping you achieve the look you’ve always wanted but somehow can’t pull it together. Giving you the confidence to bring your individuality out with my guidance and expertise. Helping you make good buying choices and stop spending a fortune on impulsive buying and collecting things that don’t work.

    If you feel overwhelmed with choice, can’t make a decision and worried it will be the wrong one, then this service is for you.

    Heather passionately believes we all have the capabilities to make our homes a happier place to be.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Upholstery
    • Bespoke furniture
    • colour consultations
    • bespoke curtains and window treatments
    • Accessories i.e. Mirrors
    • Lighting
    Service areas
    • CARRICKFERGUS
    • CO ANTRIM
    • CO DOWN
    • bELFAST
    • HILLSBOROUGH
    Address
    26 Broadlands Drive
    BT38 7DJ Carrickfergus
    United Kingdom
    +14737738472599 www.heatherinteriordesign.co.uk

