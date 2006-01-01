Your browser is out-of-date.

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Architects in Bristol
Reviews (3)
    Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire
    Valley Springs
    The Wine Warehouse, Chepstow
    The Nook
    Orangery, Abergavenny
    Llambetta House, Usk
    Hall + Bednarczyk Architects is a RIBA Award winning practice, established in 2005, that focuses on progressive modern design for residential, commercial and public architecture.

    Since formation, the practice has secured a sequence of significant commissions from private clients, public bodies and private companies through competitions, recommendations and interviews. Work has received coverage from architectural magazines as well as the BBC, Wallpaper*, The Guardian’s design supplement ‘Space’ and The Sunday Times.  

    Awards & Recognition 

    2014 Daily Telegraph Awards, Best Contemporary House 

    2013 IFAI International Awards, Outstanding Achievement - Chepstow Castle Canopy

     2012 Daily Telegraph Awards, Best Contemporary House and Overall Winner

    2012 RIBA Welsh Architecture Awards, Winner 

    2012 Eisteddfod, Plaque of Merit for Architecture, Winner 

    2012 Grand Designs Awards, Finalist 

    2011 RIBA National Awards, Winner 

    2011 RIBA Manser Medal long-list nomination 

    2010 Brick Awards, Double finalist 

    2009 CADW/Village Alive Trust Awards, Winner

    2011 Llandegfedd Visitor Centre & Watersports Centre, Winner - invited competition 

    2007 Public Arts Wales, Colwyn Bay Competition, Winner 

    2005 Opera Holland Park, Demountable Auditorium Competition, Winner

    Services
    Full architectural service from briefing & concept design through to construction and client handover.
    Service areas
    Bristol
    Company awards
    • Daily Telegraph Awards—Winner 2012 & 2014;
    • RIBA Welsh Architecture Awards—
    • Winner 2012;
    • RIBA National Awards -Winner
    • 2011
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    The Coachworks, 12A Lower Church St, Chepstow, Monmouthshire
    NP16 5HJ Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1291627777 www.hallbednarczyk.com
    Legal disclosure

    The practice aims to create elegant buildings that make appropriate use of advanced materials and construction, while remaining sympathetic to their surroundings. Designs incorporate a thorough examination of environmental issues to reduce energy consumption and derive maximum benefit from natural resources. 

    A significant proportion of projects are set within sensitive contexts, including historic buildings, protected landscapes and conservation areas, but proposals seek to respond creatively to such surroundings, rather than be inhibited by them. 

    Hall + Bednarczyk’s practice philosophy is to create well-considered modern buildings which enrich their environment and, in doing so, have lasting value.

    Reviews

    Bad Bob Spanking
    Nice.
    about 1 year ago
    Moher Bros
    almost 5 years ago
    dzilen
    over 4 years ago
