Hall + Bednarczyk Architects is a RIBA Award winning practice, established in 2005, that focuses on progressive modern design for residential, commercial and public architecture.
Since formation, the practice has secured a sequence of significant commissions from private clients, public bodies and private companies through competitions, recommendations and interviews. Work has received coverage from architectural magazines as well as the BBC, Wallpaper*, The Guardian’s design supplement ‘Space’ and The Sunday Times.
Awards & Recognition
2014 Daily Telegraph Awards, Best Contemporary House
2013 IFAI International Awards, Outstanding Achievement - Chepstow Castle Canopy
2012 Daily Telegraph Awards, Best Contemporary House and Overall Winner
2012 RIBA Welsh Architecture Awards, Winner
2012 Eisteddfod, Plaque of Merit for Architecture, Winner
2012 Grand Designs Awards, Finalist
2011 RIBA National Awards, Winner
2011 RIBA Manser Medal long-list nomination
2010 Brick Awards, Double finalist
2009 CADW/Village Alive Trust Awards, Winner
2011 Llandegfedd Visitor Centre & Watersports Centre, Winner - invited competition
2007 Public Arts Wales, Colwyn Bay Competition, Winner
2005 Opera Holland Park, Demountable Auditorium Competition, Winner
- Services
- Full architectural service from briefing & concept design through to construction and client handover.
- Service areas
- Bristol
- Company awards
- Daily Telegraph Awards—Winner 2012 & 2014;
- RIBA Welsh Architecture Awards—
- Winner 2012;
- RIBA National Awards -Winner
- 2011
- Show all 10 awards
- Address
-
The Coachworks, 12A Lower Church St, Chepstow, Monmouthshire
NP16 5HJ Bristol
United Kingdom
+44-1291627777 www.hallbednarczyk.com
The practice aims to create elegant buildings that make appropriate use of advanced materials and construction, while remaining sympathetic to their surroundings. Designs incorporate a thorough examination of environmental issues to reduce energy consumption and derive maximum benefit from natural resources.
A significant proportion of projects are set within sensitive contexts, including historic buildings, protected landscapes and conservation areas, but proposals seek to respond creatively to such surroundings, rather than be inhibited by them.
Hall + Bednarczyk’s practice philosophy is to create well-considered modern buildings which enrich their environment and, in doing so, have lasting value.