Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Phases Africa Furniture &amp; Decor PTY (Ltd)
Online Shops in Somerset West, Western Cape
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handmade Area Rugs , Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Handmade Area Rugs , Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Handmade Area Rugs
    African Home Decor, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomSofas & armchairs
    African Home Decor, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) ArtworkSculptures
    African Home Decor, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +6
    African Home Decor
    Unique Living Room Lighting Fixtures, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomLighting
    Unique Living Room Lighting Fixtures, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomLighting
    Unique Living Room Lighting Fixtures, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomLighting Glass Multicolored
    +4
    Unique Living Room Lighting Fixtures
    African Furniture & Decor, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomSide tables & trays
    African Furniture & Decor, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomStools & chairs Wool Grey
    African Furniture & Decor, Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY (Ltd) Living roomSide tables & trays Wood
    +3
    African Furniture & Decor

    The Phases Africa Collection introduces an exciting mix of the "old" - Africa's rich tribal and European colonial heritage - combined with the "new" - sophisticated custom-made home furnishings from some of South Africa's leading contemporary artisans and designers. We ship Internationally.

    Services
    Ship Internationally
    Service areas
    Ship Internationally
    Address
    De Beers Ave & Broadway Blvd.
    7130 Somerset West, Western Cape
    South Africa
    +27-766099978 www.phasesafrica.com
    Legal disclosure

    Phases Africa Furniture & Decor PTY ltd. is an international online shopping experience for quality African Furniture & African art as well as, African home decor, handmade area rugs, unique lighting & Kids room decor

      Add SEO element