zinc architecture
Architects in Eckington, Worcestershire
    • Hope Chapel, zinc architecture zinc architecture
    Hope Chapel, zinc architecture zinc architecture
    Hope Chapel, zinc architecture zinc architecture
    +7
    Hope Chapel
    Kitchen extension to Georgian House, zinc architecture zinc architecture Country style houses
    Kitchen extension to Georgian House, zinc architecture zinc architecture Country style houses
    Kitchen extension to Georgian House, zinc architecture zinc architecture Country style houses
    +6
    Kitchen extension to Georgian House

    Zinc provides architectural services, for your building project, the way you prefer. Our goal is successful delivery of projects through a service tailored to your needs. Whether you require a little advice, a feasibility or full architectural design and management. We promote flexibility so you get what you need – design excellence, within budget, on time and managed from start to finish.

    Service areas
    • Worcestershire
    • Worcester
    • Cheltenham
    • Gloucestershire
    Address
    Hope Chapel Studio, Jarvis Street
    WR10 3AS Eckington, Worcestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1386552178 zincarchitecture.co.uk
