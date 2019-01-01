Your browser is out-of-date.

Gullaksen Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Highbury Basement, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style living room
    Highbury Basement, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Highbury Basement, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style living room
    Highbury Basement
    Chalet Hemsedal, Norway, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Chalet Hemsedal, Norway, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Chalet Hemsedal, Norway, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Chalet Hemsedal, Norway
    Rear Extension, De Beauvoir, London, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Minimalist dining room
    Rear Extension, De Beauvoir, London, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Minimalist dining room
    Rear Extension, De Beauvoir, London, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Modern study/office
    Rear Extension, De Beauvoir, London
    De Beauvoir Rear Kitchen Extension, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Modern kitchen
    De Beauvoir Rear Kitchen Extension, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Modern kitchen
    De Beauvoir Rear Kitchen Extension, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects
    De Beauvoir Rear Kitchen Extension
    Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects KitchenStorage
    Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
    Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment

    We design inspiring buildings & spaces that are tailored to the needs and desires of our clients, whilst devising the best economical and practical scheme to successfully complete the projects.  

    Projects include cabins & houses, basement & rear extensions, loft conversions, kitchens, bathrooms, and full renovations. Planning Applications and Permitted Developments are jobs we regularly undertakes. We also work closely with developers on commercial housing projects.

    The practice's design approach is within the Scandinavian tradition; a tradition that focuses on function and the use of natural light and materials. 

    Our passion for contemporary design is combined with our extensive experience in working with historic buildings. 

    Based in Hackney, North London, we work with clients across London & South England, France and Norway.

    Services
    • Planning Applications
    • Permitted Developments
    • listed building consent
    • Commercial and Retail design
    • job running
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Private Residential
    • houses
    • Extensions
    • Basements
    • Cabins
    • Apartments
    • Scandinavian
    • N1 4EN
    • London
    Address
    90 De Beauvoir Road
    N1 4EN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7905811115 www.gullaksenarchitects.com
