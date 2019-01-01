We design inspiring buildings & spaces that are tailored to the needs and desires of our clients, whilst devising the best economical and practical scheme to successfully complete the projects.

Projects include cabins & houses, basement & rear extensions, loft conversions, kitchens, bathrooms, and full renovations. Planning Applications and Permitted Developments are jobs we regularly undertakes. We also work closely with developers on commercial housing projects.

The practice's design approach is within the Scandinavian tradition; a tradition that focuses on function and the use of natural light and materials.

Our passion for contemporary design is combined with our extensive experience in working with historic buildings.

Based in Hackney, North London, we work with clients across London & South England, France and Norway.