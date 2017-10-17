Your browser is out-of-date.

Locksley Architects
Architects in London
    Hamilton Terrace
    St Johns Wood

    We have over 10 years experience working on high profile luxury residential projects. We have gained a reputation for restoring period buildings and complimenting them with unique extensions that provide the client with additional space, light & high quality materials.

    We have a 100% planning approval record and we have never had a claim made against us. Locksley Architects is a family business and a RIBA Chartered Practice dedicated to delivering the best of British design and products where possible.

    Services
    Architect
    Service areas
    Private Residential and London
    Company awards
    Chartered RIBA Practice
    Address
    Westbourne Studios—21
    W10 5JJ London
    United Kingdom
    +14732072062727 www.locksleyarchitects.com
