peastyle
Online Shops in Llantwit Major
    Products, peastyle peastyle HouseholdStorage
    Products

    Here at peastyle we have a bit of a magpie eye for all things that make your house look beautiful.

    We started out on our journey in the heart of the Vale of Glamorgan, revamping vintage furniture and giving it a new lease of life. Mixing antique and vintage furniture with contemporary accents has always been the way we have enjoyed furnishing our home. We've selected a range of home accessories with personality and that add the finishing touches to your home.

    Services
    Furniture // Interiors // Gifts
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide
    Address
    Downcross House
    CF61 1SR Llantwit Major
    United Kingdom
    +44-7796443273 www.peastyle.co.uk
