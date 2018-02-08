Your browser is out-of-date.

Clear Architects
Architects in Essex
    Clear Architects specialise in bespoke residential projects with build budgets in excess of £350,000. 

    The practice prides itself on delivering a design to build service, taking its clients on a journey; from initial concept sketched to architectural design, through planning permission and to project managing the build.

    Clear Architects brings their clients' vision for their property to life, translating architectural vision into reality.

    While the practice specialises in high-end residential projects, it has also been commended by the industry for its work on commercial and social benefit projects.

    Contact us at mail@cleararchitects.co.uk if you have a project you would like us to help with.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Management
    Service areas
    • London
    • Essex
    • Hertfordshire
    • Kent and the Home Counties (UK)
    • Central London.
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    • Kent
    Company awards
    • > Highly Commended—Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) East of England Awards 2015
    • > Highly Commended—The Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2013
    • > Shortlisted for RIBA Awards 2011
    Address
    The Studio, 38 Church Hill,
    IG10 1LA Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085025585 cleararchitects.co.uk
