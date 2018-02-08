Clear Architects specialise in bespoke residential projects with build budgets in excess of £350,000.

The practice prides itself on delivering a design to build service, taking its clients on a journey; from initial concept sketched to architectural design, through planning permission and to project managing the build.

Clear Architects brings their clients' vision for their property to life, translating architectural vision into reality.

While the practice specialises in high-end residential projects, it has also been commended by the industry for its work on commercial and social benefit projects.

Contact us at mail@cleararchitects.co.uk if you have a project you would like us to help with.