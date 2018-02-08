Clear Architects specialise in bespoke residential projects with build budgets in excess of £350,000.
The practice prides itself on delivering a design to build service, taking its clients on a journey; from initial concept sketched to architectural design, through planning permission and to project managing the build.
Clear Architects brings their clients' vision for their property to life, translating architectural vision into reality.
While the practice specialises in high-end residential projects, it has also been commended by the industry for its work on commercial and social benefit projects.
Contact us at mail@cleararchitects.co.uk if you have a project you would like us to help with.
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Management
- Service areas
- London
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Kent and the Home Counties (UK)
- Central London.
- Greater London and Hertfordshire
- Kent
- Company awards
- > Highly Commended—Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) East of England Awards 2015
- > Highly Commended—The Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2013
- > Shortlisted for RIBA Awards 2011
- Address
-
The Studio, 38 Church Hill,
IG10 1LA Essex
United Kingdom
+44-2085025585 cleararchitects.co.uk