Zoe Attwell is a surface pattern designer based in London. After working for many years in editorial design for newspapers in London and New York, Zoe decided to pursue her long-standing love for colour and pattern.

Drawn to design from the 50s, geometrics, Scandinavian design, and to the colourful and abstract, Zoe’s design style is mostly hand-drawn, abstract and stylised. Zoe’s range of products include cushions, tea towels, notebook sets and greeting cards. Her work has been featured in magazines including Country Homes & Interiors, Homemaker, Mollie Makes Home, Love Patchwork & Quilting and Uppercase. All Zoe Attwell products are designed and made in the UK. Zoe’s patterns are happy and cheerful, and are designed to bring fun and colour to your home.