Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zoe Attwell
Designers in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tea Towels, Zoe Attwell Zoe Attwell KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Tea Towels, Zoe Attwell Zoe Attwell KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Tea Towels, Zoe Attwell Zoe Attwell KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +7
    Tea Towels
    Cushions, Zoe Attwell Zoe Attwell Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushions, Zoe Attwell Zoe Attwell Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushions, Zoe Attwell Zoe Attwell Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +10
    Cushions

    Zoe Attwell is a surface pattern designer based in London. After working for many years in editorial design for newspapers in London and New York, Zoe decided to pursue her long-standing love for colour and pattern.

    Drawn to design from the 50s, geometrics, Scandinavian design, and to the colourful and abstract, Zoe’s design style is mostly hand-drawn, abstract and stylised. Zoe’s range of products include cushions, tea towels, notebook sets and greeting cards. Her work has been featured in magazines including Country Homes & Interiors, Homemaker, Mollie Makes Home, Love Patchwork & Quilting and Uppercase. All Zoe Attwell products are designed and made in the UK. Zoe’s patterns are happy and cheerful, and are designed to bring fun and colour to your home.

    Services
    • Surface Pattern Designer
    • with own product range for sale
    • including cushions
    • tea towels
    • notebooks and greeting cards
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • London
    Address
    SE15 London
    United Kingdom
    www.zoeattwell.com
      Add SEO element