Since more than eight years, Castanove is producing stonecast

products for the sophisticated residence.

The artisanal manufacturing corporation located in Cebu, the heart of the Philippines, produces planters, pots, vases, fountains and furniture as well as pottery and vases with fancy and exceptional shell-designs and nature-provided inlays.

In finishing our stonecast products, only locally acquired materials are used that are ecologically accepted.

Even small amounts of the customer’s individual designs, we are able to produce in a short amount of time and without all too many extra costs.

Therefore, we would be delighted to cooperate with you in designing new and exciting products that will make your sales mix quite authentic and exclusive.