Castanove Manufacturing Corp.
Landscape Architects in Liloan
Reviews
    Putingbato polystone planters
    Tayud planter

    Since more than eight years, Castanove is producing stonecast
    products for the sophisticated residence.

    The artisanal manufacturing corporation located in Cebu, the heart of the Philippines, produces planters, pots, vases, fountains and furniture as well as pottery and vases with fancy and exceptional shell-designs and nature-provided inlays.

    In finishing our stonecast products, only locally acquired materials are used that are ecologically accepted.

    Even small amounts of the customer’s individual designs, we are able to produce in a short amount of time and without all too many extra costs.

    Therefore, we would be delighted to cooperate with you in designing new and exciting products that will make your sales mix quite authentic and exclusive.

    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    Mahogany rd., Tayud
    6002 Liloan
    Philippines
    +63-9212082795 castanove.com
