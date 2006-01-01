Spratley & Partners are an approachable team of architects with a reputation for maximising potential; of people, design, planning and return on investment. We work with select clients in the UK across the commercial, residential, education, hospitality and public sectors.
Youthful, dynamic and capable designers, we exercise smart thinking, strong commercial knowledge and work hard to deliver without compromise. We form enduring relationships with our clients by working without ego, listening and adapting our thinking accordingly. All whilst preserving design intent.
Giving new life to renovations, making clever interventions to period properties and designing new buildings with a tangible sense of identity, our projects have provided record rental returns, achieved U.K. firsts in innovation and won national acclaim.
- LABC Central Building Excellence Award 2015: Winner Chilterns Building Design Awards 2015: Finalist RICS 2015: Highly Commended BCO Awards 2015: Finalist RICS Awards 2015: Highly Commended Thames Valley Property Awards 2015: Finalist Chilterns Building Design Awards 2013: Highly Commended LABC Central Building Excellence Award 2013: Best Small Commercial Development RIBA Conservation Awards: Shortlisted 2011 RIBA South Conservation Awards 2010: Commendation Grand Designs Awards 2009: Finalist Ibstock Downland Prize 2009: Conservation Extension Winner BCO South West Region 2009: Shortlisted BCO South East Region 2008: Shortlisted BCO South East Region 2008: Shortlisted Sussex Heritage Award 2007: Public Building Winner NMT Awards 2007: Nursery Design Winner RIBA Downland Prize 2006: Shortlisted RIBA South Conservation Award 2006: Commendation RIBA Ibstock Downland Prize 2006: Shortlisted RIBA Ibstock Downland Prize 2005: Best Small Project
Unit 7, Centenary Business Park
RG9 1DS Henley-On-Thames
United Kingdom
+44-1491411277 spratley-partners.uk