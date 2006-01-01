Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Spratley &amp; Partners
Architects in Henley-On-Thames
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Spratley & Partners are an approachable team of architects with a reputation for maximising potential; of people, design, planning and return on investment. We work with select clients in the UK across the commercial, residential, education, hospitality and public sectors.

    Youthful, dynamic and capable designers, we exercise smart thinking, strong commercial knowledge and work hard to deliver without compromise. We form enduring relationships with our clients by working without ego, listening and adapting our thinking accordingly. All whilst preserving design intent.

    Giving new life to renovations, making clever interventions to period properties and designing new buildings with a tangible sense of identity, our projects have provided record rental returns, achieved U.K. firsts in innovation and won national acclaim.

    Services
    Full Architectural Service
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Henley-on-Thames based
    Company awards
    LABC Central Building Excellence Award 2015: Winner Chilterns Building Design Awards 2015: Finalist RICS 2015: Highly Commended BCO Awards 2015: Finalist RICS Awards 2015: Highly Commended Thames Valley Property Awards 2015: Finalist Chilterns Building Design Awards 2013: Highly Commended LABC Central Building Excellence Award 2013: Best Small Commercial Development RIBA Conservation Awards: Shortlisted 2011 RIBA South Conservation Awards 2010: Commendation Grand Designs Awards 2009: Finalist Ibstock Downland Prize 2009: Conservation Extension Winner BCO South West Region 2009: Shortlisted BCO South East Region 2008: Shortlisted BCO South East Region 2008: Shortlisted Sussex Heritage Award 2007: Public Building Winner NMT Awards 2007: Nursery Design Winner RIBA Downland Prize 2006: Shortlisted RIBA South Conservation Award 2006: Commendation RIBA Ibstock Downland Prize 2006: Shortlisted RIBA Ibstock Downland Prize 2005: Best Small Project
    Address
    Unit 7, Centenary Business Park
    RG9 1DS Henley-On-Thames
    United Kingdom
    +44-1491411277 spratley-partners.uk

    Reviews

    Laura Ungureanu
    over 1 year ago
    Darryl
    about 4 years ago
      Add SEO element