Figa &amp; Co. Ltd
Designers in Framlingham
Reviews (2)
    • We run inspiring design workshops using flowers as a design tool. We design and produce spectacularly styled events. We create unique interiors together with  accessories and furniture. We style photographic shoots for interiors/fashion and advertising.

    Services
    • Styling for interior /fashion shoots/advertising with particular focus on floral styling. Interior design
    • unique interior accessories and furniture
    Service areas
    Framlingham
    Address
    Fruer House
    IP13 9DY Framlingham
    United Kingdom
    +14731986800370 www.figaandco.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kati Glemham Hall
    Always a joy when I hear that our clients have booked Kim for their wedding florals! Our staircase looked just glorious last weekend, truly beautiful and the team are always so friendly & professional!
    6 months ago
    Holly Poulter
    Great working with Kim on this past weekend's wedding, her work was beautiful and they were a super diligent, lovely team.
    6 months ago
