Jude Burrows Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Portrush
Reviews (4)
    Based on the stunning north coast of Northern Ireland, Jude Burrows Interior Design brings a breath of fresh air to your home or business!
    Working to your requirements, we pride ourselves on providing you with the best design to fit your budget. From colour schemes, curtains and blinds to reclaimed wood and bespoke pieces of furniture, each interior we create is designed to give your property a unique look specifically tailored to your needs.

    Services
    Design. supply. project management. curtains. blinds. paints. floorcoverings. fabrics. wallcoverings. furniture. kitchens. soft furnishings and accessories.
    Service areas
    Northern Ireland and Portrush
    Address
    10 Dhu Varren
    BT56 8EN Portrush
    United Kingdom
    +14732870824756 www.judeburrows.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sam Quinn
    Very professional but welcoming experience! Jude treated me well and helped me to get the result I wanted. Have recommended her to everyone I know and will be using her again soon for any upcoming projects I have !
    10 months ago
    stephen boyle
    about 1 year ago
    Jacinta Bennis
    over 2 years ago
