Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd
Architects in Preston
Reviews (0)
    Guest House Conversion, Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd
    Guest House Conversion, Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd
    Guest House Conversion, Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd
    +11
    Guest House Conversion

    Ben Jurin Architecture Ltd is a Registered Chartered Practice based in the North West of England specialising in architectural and interior design projects undertaking all RIBA work stages; from initial inception through to final completion and certification.

    We offer a full design and management service to private companies, local authority's and individual clients throughout the U.K - working on small, medium and large design projects.   Our philosophy is simple: "We work closely with our clients and listen to their needs, designing schemes that stay within budget but surpass expectations."

    We pride ourselves on being friendly, honest and reliable, creating practical design solutions; to the highest standards, completing on time and within budget.

    Services
    • Archietectural design
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • lighting design
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, Germany and Europe, and Preston
    Address
    9 Victoria Road
    PR2 8ND Preston
    United Kingdom
    +44-7943828655 www.benjurinarchitecture.co.uk
