Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sinclair Till
Flooring in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Flooring Inspiration, Sinclair Till Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Flooring Inspiration, Sinclair Till Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Flooring Inspiration, Sinclair Till Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    +3
    Flooring Inspiration
    Kasthall, Sinclair Till Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Kasthall, Sinclair Till Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Kasthall, Sinclair Till Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    +3
    Kasthall

    London's leading flooring company for nearly 30 years. Specialising in interesting and innovative products and offering an unrivalled selection of carpets, natural mattings, linoleum, wood and rugs. We source the best products worldwide and offer comprehensive bespoke options. With Showrooms in Battersea and Notting Hill we cover all the London area and work nationwide.

    Services
    Sinclair Till supply and install floor coverings from Linoleum to bespoke carpets and rugs
    Service areas
    London and beyond
    Address
    791-793 WANDSWORTH ROAD
    SW8 3JQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077200031 www.sinclairtill.co.uk

    Reviews

    Hilary Maxwell
    about 4 years ago
    Samm Stanley
    almost 5 years ago
    Adam Wujkowski
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element