London's leading flooring company for nearly 30 years. Specialising in interesting and innovative products and offering an unrivalled selection of carpets, natural mattings, linoleum, wood and rugs. We source the best products worldwide and offer comprehensive bespoke options. With Showrooms in Battersea and Notting Hill we cover all the London area and work nationwide.
- Services
- Sinclair Till supply and install floor coverings from Linoleum to bespoke carpets and rugs
- Service areas
- London and beyond
- Address
-
791-793 WANDSWORTH ROAD
SW8 3JQ London
United Kingdom
+44-2077200031 www.sinclairtill.co.uk