As award winning architects and designers we aspire to create extraordinary buildings and spaces for our clients. Central to our philosophy is that design is generated by the needs of people, regardless of size or scale of the design opportunity. We actively encourage our clients to consider sustainability, environmental issues and using natural, healthy materials where possible.

Our experience is far reaching and our philosophy is successfully applied to projects large and small. We are not just considered for our design flair but also for our problem solving, feasibility studies, project reviews, management skills in protecting clients interests/investments, maximising space and use and all with high quality buildabilty design.

Pushing the boundaries of design we are able to achieve timeless, highly innovative and sustainable projects. Having completed works all over the UK and internationally, Nicolas Tye Architects offers a comprehensive design service from concept through to completion.

To send an enquiry please visit our website and leave a message with your request at this link:

https://www.tyearchitects.com