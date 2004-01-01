As award winning architects and designers we aspire to create extraordinary buildings and spaces for our clients. Central to our philosophy is that design is generated by the needs of people, regardless of size or scale of the design opportunity. We actively encourage our clients to consider sustainability, environmental issues and using natural, healthy materials where possible.
Our experience is far reaching and our philosophy is successfully applied to projects large and small. We are not just considered for our design flair but also for our problem solving, feasibility studies, project reviews, management skills in protecting clients interests/investments, maximising space and use and all with high quality buildabilty design.
Pushing the boundaries of design we are able to achieve timeless, highly innovative and sustainable projects. Having completed works all over the UK and internationally, Nicolas Tye Architects offers a comprehensive design service from concept through to completion.
To send an enquiry please visit our website
- Company awards
- 2015 International Property Award for rum point
- 2013 Build It Award for Brixham House
- 2012 AVDC Design Awards for Stockgrove House
- 2012 Grand Designs Shortlisted House for Stockgrove House
- 2011 Bedfordshire Association of Architects for Stockgrove House
- 2011 International Property Awards Highly Commended for The Long Barn Studio
- 2011 International Design and Architecture Awards 2011 – Radlett House Shortlisted
- 2010 Northern Design Awards 2010 for Knutsford House
- 2009 Design Week Awards 2009 for The Long Barn Studio
- 2009 LABC Building Excellence Awards 2009 Best Commercial project for The Long Barn Studio (Regional)
- 2009 LABC Building Excellence Awards 2009 Best Commercial project for The Long Barn Studio (National Finalist)
- 2009 CPRE – Mark Award for The Long Barn Studio
- 2009 Creative East Awards 2009 for The Long Barn Studio
- 2009 Bedfordshire Association of Architects Best Commercial Building for The Long Barn Studio
- 2009 RIBA National Award for The Long Barn Studio
- 2008 RIBA Spirit of Ingenuity Award for The Long Barn Studio
- 2008 Grand Designs Best Conversion Finalists for The Long Barn
- 2008 CPRE Award for The Long Barn Studio
- 2007 Grand Design Award for The Long Barn – Finalist
- 2005 Sustrans Runners up award for East Grinstead
- 2004 BIAT Architecture Award for The Long Barn
- 2004 International FX Design Award for The Long Barn
- 2004 Bentley and Daily Mail Awards for The Long Barn
- 2004 RIBA Spirit of Ingenuity Awards for The Long Barn
- 2004 Daily Telegraph and Homebuilding and Renovating Awards 2004 for The Long Barnv
- 2004 Bedfordshire Association on Architects Awards for The Long Barn
-
The Long Barn Studio
MK45 2EA Maulden, Bedford, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1525406677 www.tyearchitects.com