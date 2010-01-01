Your browser is out-of-date.

XUL Architecture
Architects in London
Reviews (9)
    XUL Architecture are an award winning architectural practice who specialise in high quality design of residential and commercial properties. We treat every project as a new challenge to deliver with passion, innovative design solutions that are at the cutting edge of modern day architectural practice. We recognise how vital it is to follow a client’s brief by deploying a high level of design skills and architectural knowledge as well as managing the time and resources of a project team effectively. WE CAN'T SEE ENQUIRIES ON HOMIFY SO PLEASE EMAIL US DIRECTLY ON INFO@XULARCHITECTURE.CO.UK

    Services
    • Property Acquisition Advice
    • Planning Applications
    • architectural projects
    • Tender
    • Coordination with Consultants & Suppliers
    Service areas
    Central and North West London
    Company awards
    Winners of the Alexander Stuart Gray Award prize for the Hampstead Garden Suburb
    Address
    33 Belsize Lane
    NW3 5AS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074319014 xularchitecture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Danielle Rubin
    Would thoroughly recommend this local architecture practice offering amazing cutting-edge design and brilliant, friendly service. Seba and his team are highly skilled, responsive and attuned to what each client is looking for.
    over 1 year ago
    Marcelle Rose Nutrition
    We were delighted with the work that XUL did for us when completely renovating our house. They were professional, innovative and a delight to work with. Thoroughly recommend them
    over 1 year ago
    Jeffrey Rubinoff
    I have been a client of XUL for several years and have attended their offices on a number of occasions. The office is conveniently located and provides a useful command center for the projects managed by the practice. I have been very happy with the support provided.
    over 1 year ago
