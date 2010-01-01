XUL Architecture are an award winning architectural practice who specialise in high quality design of residential and commercial properties. We treat every project as a new challenge to deliver with passion, innovative design solutions that are at the cutting edge of modern day architectural practice. We recognise how vital it is to follow a client’s brief by deploying a high level of design skills and architectural knowledge as well as managing the time and resources of a project team effectively. WE CAN'T SEE ENQUIRIES ON HOMIFY SO PLEASE EMAIL US DIRECTLY ON INFO@XULARCHITECTURE.CO.UK
- Services
- Property Acquisition Advice
- Planning Applications
- architectural projects
- Tender
- Coordination with Consultants & Suppliers
- Service areas
- Central and North West London
- Company awards
- Winners of the Alexander Stuart Gray Award prize for the Hampstead Garden Suburb
- Address
-
33 Belsize Lane
NW3 5AS London
United Kingdom
+44-2074319014 xularchitecture.co.uk