CCco Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Wirral
Reviews (7)
    Our Showroom
    Our Showroom , CCco Interiors CCco Interiors
    Our Showroom , CCco Interiors CCco Interiors
    +11
    Our Showroom
    Lighting at CCco
    Lighting at CCco , CCco Interiors CCco Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting Transparent
    Lighting at CCco , CCco Interiors CCco Interiors BedroomLighting
    +9
    Lighting at CCco

    CCco Interiors offers a wide range of services, aswell as our showroom of furniture, lighting and home accessories to buy in store.

    We offer our bespoke curtain and interior design services, with a vast range of wallpapers and fabrics from top brands such as Cole and Son, Andrew Martin and Casamance. You will always find something right for you. 

    If you have any enquiries, give us a call or visit our showroom and have a chat with one of our interior designers, who are available to give help and advice with any queries you may have.

    Services
    • Furniture
    • Lighting
    • Home Accessories
    • Rugs
    • Wallpaper
    • Bespoke Curtains Service
    • Interior Design Service
    Service areas
    Wirral, Cheshire, and Liverpool
    Address
    1 Jackson Street
    CH41 5DJ Wirral
    United Kingdom
    +44-1516475566 www.cccointeriors.com

    Reviews

    robert carney
    Fantastic store very nice and helpfull
    7 months ago
    Dave Kay
    Hidden Gem nestled amongst the flyovers
    about 1 year ago
    Anthony Howard
    Very friendly and are happy to help
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
