Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Swedish Elegance - Residential redecoration, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Wood Grey
    Swedish Elegance - Residential redecoration, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern kitchen Tiles Grey
    Swedish Elegance - Residential redecoration, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern style bedroom Beige
    +1
    Swedish Elegance - Residential redecoration
    South Kensington Residential Refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Wood White
    South Kensington Residential Refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern style bedroom Wood Brown
    South Kensington Residential Refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Wood White
    +4
    South Kensington Residential Refurbishment
    'Designed for living' - Whitehall Park Residential, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room
    'Designed for living' - Whitehall Park Residential, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood Beige
    'Designed for living' - Whitehall Park Residential, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Red
    +5
    'Designed for living' - Whitehall Park Residential
    'Modernity in the woods' - North London residential refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Blue
    'Modernity in the woods' - North London residential refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern kitchen
    'Modernity in the woods' - North London residential refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern dining room
    +3
    'Modernity in the woods' - North London residential refurbishment
    Kensington Church Street Apartment Refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern kitchen
    Kensington Church Street Apartment Refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room
    Kensington Church Street Apartment Refurbishment, SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room
    Kensington Church Street Apartment Refurbishment
    Highgate Townhouse , SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room
    Highgate Townhouse
    Show all 8 projects

    Samantha Watkins McRae’s studio in Highgate, North London, combines a passion for design and style, to create inspiring residential and commercial interiors.

    Drawing on her fashion background, Samantha embraces colour, textiles and materials to design bespoke solutions as individual as her client needs. She brings her personable, dynamic and positive approach to each project, delivering a distinct, elegant solution that embodies a sense of ‘lived in luxury’.

    Samantha graduated from KLC school of design with honours and after working within the industry founded her design studio in 2012.

    Services
    • Interior design and detailing
    • 2D and 3D design plans
    • bathroom and kitchen design
    • interior styling
    • Trend information
    • Visual concept boards
    • furniture specification
    • bespoke joinery design
    • Decorative specification
    • lighting design
    • Window treatment specification
    • and Project Management
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Interior Design and London
    Company awards
    Houzz 2016, 2017 and 2018 customer service awards
    Address
    Flat 1—The Lodge
    N19 3TN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7884395942 www.samwatkinsmcrae.com
      Add SEO element