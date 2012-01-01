Samantha Watkins McRae’s studio in Highgate, North London, combines a passion for design and style, to create inspiring residential and commercial interiors.
Drawing on her fashion background, Samantha embraces colour, textiles and materials to design bespoke solutions as individual as her client needs. She brings her personable, dynamic and positive approach to each project, delivering a distinct, elegant solution that embodies a sense of ‘lived in luxury’.
Samantha graduated from KLC school of design with honours and after working within the industry founded her design studio in 2012.
- Services
- Interior design and detailing
- 2D and 3D design plans
- bathroom and kitchen design
- interior styling
- Trend information
- Visual concept boards
- furniture specification
- bespoke joinery design
- Decorative specification
- lighting design
- Window treatment specification
- and Project Management
- Show all 12 services
- Service areas
- Interior Design and London
- Company awards
- Houzz 2016, 2017 and 2018 customer service awards
- Address
-
Flat 1—The Lodge
N19 3TN London
United Kingdom
+44-7884395942 www.samwatkinsmcrae.com