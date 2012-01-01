Samantha Watkins McRae’s studio in Highgate, North London, combines a passion for design and style, to create inspiring residential and commercial interiors.

Drawing on her fashion background, Samantha embraces colour, textiles and materials to design bespoke solutions as individual as her client needs. She brings her personable, dynamic and positive approach to each project, delivering a distinct, elegant solution that embodies a sense of ‘lived in luxury’.

Samantha graduated from KLC school of design with honours and after working within the industry founded her design studio in 2012.