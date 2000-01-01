Your browser is out-of-date.

Mungo &amp; Betsy
Designers in Somerset
    • Curved Oak Pod Seat, Mungo & Betsy Mungo & Betsy Country style garden
    Curved Oak Pod Seat, Mungo & Betsy Mungo & Betsy Country style garden
    Curved Oak Pod Seat, Mungo & Betsy Mungo & Betsy Country style garden
    +9
    Curved Oak Pod Seat
    Railway Carriage, Mungo & Betsy Mungo & Betsy Industrial style garage/shed
    Railway Carriage, Mungo & Betsy Mungo & Betsy Industrial style study/office
    Railway Carriage, Mungo & Betsy Mungo & Betsy Industrial style study/office
    +4
    Railway Carriage

    Mungo & Betsy make things that make life more beautiful. We are designers and makers of architectural spaces, bespoke lifestyle objects and one off creations.

    We blend a deep commitment to traditional British craftsmanship and product design with the strong artistic, cultural and aesthetic influences that have made us who we are today. Our creations include handmade and upcycled furniture, interior design, as well as truly unique spaces in which to live, work, play and sleep.

    Address
    BA4 6ER Somerset
    United Kingdom
    www.mungoandbetsy.com
