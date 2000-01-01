Mungo & Betsy make things that make life more beautiful. We are designers and makers of architectural spaces, bespoke lifestyle objects and one off creations.

We blend a deep commitment to traditional British craftsmanship and product design with the strong artistic, cultural and aesthetic influences that have made us who we are today. Our creations include handmade and upcycled furniture, interior design, as well as truly unique spaces in which to live, work, play and sleep.