Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
carlharrisondesign
Designers in Nottingham
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Carl Harrison design offers clients around the world freelance design services as well as bespoke manufacturing facilities. Working with many clients over the years carlharrisondesign has the experience of working across a broad range of disciplines from furniture and lighting to ceramics and spun aluminium.

    Services
    Free lance design services. Bespoke manufacturing.
    Service areas
    Nottingham
    Address
    2 Trent Cottages
    NG14 7JR Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-59665380 www. carlharrisondesign.com
      Add SEO element