Heritage Property Design Limited
Designers in Cullompton, Devon
Reviews (0)
    • We are the only specialist interior design service in Devon, UK for LISTED BUILDINGS. If you’re restoring, conserving, converting or re-fitting we help you every step of the way.

    We aim to preserve and enhance the character and architectural detail of listed buildings so that they can be enjoyed effectively today and for years to come. Each heritage project we work on is different in size, scope and complexity and we tailor our services to meet the unique needs of your project for the best final result. We offer a fully integrated interior design solution whether you have a full restoration project or simply wish to redecorate your home.

    We combine our design expertise in historical period design with an understanding of listed planning law and offer a single point of contact for the listed and historic property owner. We work closely with specialist architects, surveyors and traditional trades to provide you with the right team for your project. We will source the appropriate materials, furniture, specialist techniques and artists for your property, creating an elegant and comfortable interior.  We pride ourselves on designing carefully to your brief, providing exemplary customer service enabling you to gain long term enjoyment from your home or business.

    Services
    Specialist interior design for listed buildings (historical buildings of special interest). Full service and project management.
    Service areas
    • South West of England
    • Cullompton, Devon
    Address
    White Gate Farm, Blackborough
    EX15 2HZ Cullompton, Devon
    United Kingdom
    +44-1823680497 heritagepropertydesign.co.uk
