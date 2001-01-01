Founded in 2001, Garden Selections is an established family run business based in Dorset and offers high quality gardening and home-ware products at sensible prices.

Passionate about gardening, the team works tirelessly with key suppliers to design and source innovative products that true gardeners love.

Following high demand from our customers for stylish, practical products, our gardening collection has expanded to include a wide new range of home-ware, wildlife and bird care products, outdoor leisure and games.

Good customer service is important to us, so we only deal with the most efficient suppliers, manufacturers and couriers to ensure that we can offer the best quality and value for money.



