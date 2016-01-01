Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Adam Christopher Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in St. Albans
Overview 5Projects (5) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Adam Christopher Planters, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design
    Adam Christopher Planters
    Prisme Large Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Orange
    Prisme Large Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey
    Prisme Large Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey
    +3
    Prisme Large Concrete Planter
    Kronen Bowl, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenFurniture Concrete White
    Kronen Bowl, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Orange
    Kronen Bowl, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete White
    +3
    Kronen Bowl
    Femkant Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete White
    Femkant Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey
    Femkant Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Orange
    +27
    Femkant Concrete Planter
    Kronen 65 Large Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey
    Kronen 65 Large Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey
    Kronen 65 Large Concrete Planter, Adam Christopher Design Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Orange
    +20
    Kronen 65 Large Concrete Planter

    My name is Adam Christopher and I am a designer of commercial size planters and furniture. I wanted to offer clients something a little different to the usual box plant containers and feature flower pot bowls. 

    My large folded flower pots are difficult to create with such complex shapes and in 2016 I have began working with a studio to produce my planters for me. They are made using high quality AR GRC (Alkaline Resistant Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete) which enables the planters to be hardy and durable, perfect for a striking planters in a commercial, high traffic environment. 

    Many of my customers are designers and architects looking to give their client something different that they may not have found themselves. 

    My planters come in 3 colours, white concrete, grey concrete and rust stained concrete. These three colour choice cover most bases and keep the rustic charm of the concrete material.

    I design and develop all of my own products and take each customers requirements into consideration with every order. The service I offer is about being hands on and personal and I will work with you to deliver a product you are happy with. This direct approach means that i am able to deliver anything from sculpture proposals to a single flower pot.

    My back ground is as a car and toy designer and a lot of my inspiration comes from Danish shores where I worked for LEGO and met my partner Marie. I understandably have a strong connection with both England and Denmark and that hopefully shines through in my designs.

    I hope you like what you see and if you have any questions please feel free to ask me.

    All the best

    Adam

    Services
    • Sculpture Design
    • Flower Pots
    • Custom Pots
    • commercial planters
    • planters
    • large planters
    Service areas
    • Interior Design
    • garden design
    • garden furniture
    • Interior Decoration
    • architecture and Interior Design
    • St. Albans
    Address
    Faircross Way
    al14sd St. Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-7793049863 adamchristopherdesign.co.uk
      Add SEO element