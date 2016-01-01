My name is Adam Christopher and I am a designer of commercial size planters and furniture. I wanted to offer clients something a little different to the usual box plant containers and feature flower pot bowls.

My large folded flower pots are difficult to create with such complex shapes and in 2016 I have began working with a studio to produce my planters for me. They are made using high quality AR GRC (Alkaline Resistant Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete) which enables the planters to be hardy and durable, perfect for a striking planters in a commercial, high traffic environment.

Many of my customers are designers and architects looking to give their client something different that they may not have found themselves.

My planters come in 3 colours, white concrete, grey concrete and rust stained concrete. These three colour choice cover most bases and keep the rustic charm of the concrete material.

I design and develop all of my own products and take each customers requirements into consideration with every order. The service I offer is about being hands on and personal and I will work with you to deliver a product you are happy with. This direct approach means that i am able to deliver anything from sculpture proposals to a single flower pot.

My back ground is as a car and toy designer and a lot of my inspiration comes from Danish shores where I worked for LEGO and met my partner Marie. I understandably have a strong connection with both England and Denmark and that hopefully shines through in my designs.

I hope you like what you see and if you have any questions please feel free to ask me.

All the best

Adam