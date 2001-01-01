Simon Winstanley Architects are architects in Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway. Established in 1983 the practice specialises in contemporary architecture and energy conscious design having completed a wide range of projects including several award winning buildings. We have the ability to handle projects of all sizes and to make an imaginative and innovative design response to every brief.
We take pride in providing contemporary Architects services with a professional service to achieve high quality design with care and sensitivity to the character of the architecture and surrounding environment. Whether your project is a listed building, a community building, or a modern new house design we believe that a balanced approach is best to incorporate traditional building methods with contemporary ideas that better standards and deliver superior buildings. A high level of experience of working with local contractors and consultants throughout the region means we can collaborate to give comprehensive estimates of costs while delivering projects on time and within budget.
- Company awards
- 2013 Our Island Home Design Competition – shortlisted
- 2012 Galvanising Awards – shortlisted – The Houl
- 2011 RIAS – Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland – shortlisted (special mention) – Loch Arthur Farm Shop
- 2011 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Commendation – Highly Commended – Fordhouse
- 2011 Scottish Design Awards – Commendation – The Houl
- 2011 RIBA Awards – Award – The Houl
- 2010 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Award – The Houl
- 2010 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Awards – Small Practice Portfolio – Simon Winstanley Architects
- 2010 Scottish Design Awards – Commendation – Deepstone
- 2009 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Commendation – Deepstone
- 2008 Saltire Society Housing Design Awards – Commendation – Deepstone
- 2006 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Commendation – The Brae
- 2006 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Award – The Holm
- 2005 Saltire Society Housing Design Awards – Commendation – The Holm
- 2004 Glasgow Institute of Architects – Design Commendation – Kirkland St Studio/workshop
- 2001 Saltire Society Housing Design Awards – Award – New House at Loch Arthur
190 King Street
DG7 1DB Castle Douglas
United Kingdom
+14731556503826 www.simonwinstanley.com
2015 Sustainable Houses with small footprints – Avi Freidman – The Houl2014 Homes & Interiors Scotland (Jan/Feb) issue 93 – Taigh Sonas2013 Sullivan Report 2013 Update – Scottish Government – The Houl2013 A10 magazine (March / April) – article - Rural Renaissance2013 Concept magazine vol.166 – The Houl2012 Homes & Interiors Scotland (Mar/April) issue 82 – Fordhouse2012 Urban Realm – 100 Top Architects – no. 202012 A Policy on Architecture & Placemaking for Scotland – Scottish Government2012 Masterpiece – Iconic Houses by Great Contemporary Architects2012 Design Space magazine vol 1.1 – The Houl2012 Eco Living – Chris van Uffelen – Deepstone2011 Homes & Interiors Scotland (Sept/Oct) – Deepstone2011 Architects Journal – 22.9.11 – 4 houses by 4 practices featuring The Houl