Simon Winstanley Architects are architects in Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway. Established in 1983 the practice specialises in contemporary architecture and energy conscious design having completed a wide range of projects including several award winning buildings. We have the ability to handle projects of all sizes and to make an imaginative and innovative design response to every brief.

We take pride in providing contemporary Architects services with a professional service to achieve high quality design with care and sensitivity to the character of the architecture and surrounding environment. Whether your project is a listed building, a community building, or a modern new house design we believe that a balanced approach is best to incorporate traditional building methods with contemporary ideas that better standards and deliver superior buildings. A high level of experience of working with local contractors and consultants throughout the region means we can collaborate to give comprehensive estimates of costs while delivering projects on time and within budget.