CreoGlass Design Ltd
Glass Manufacturers in Watford
    Premium Glass Splashbacks, CreoGlass Design Ltd
    Premium Glass Splashbacks

    CreoGlass Design is UK Trade Mark of glass coating designs, glass coating technology development and manufacturing based in Watford Greater London.Our team of designers and fitters are ready to help you with all your challenging requirements. Using mainly natural raw materials we created absolutely unique way to coat the back of any thickness or curved glass. Our unique technology is suitable for many glass applications like Modern Kitchen & Bathroom Glass Splashback, Glass Tiles, Wall & Furniture Cladding, Bespoke Designer Table Tops, Wall Art Picture Images for Domestic and Corporate/ Business environment.

    Services
    • designing
    • manufacturing and fitting service
    • Prototyping
    Service areas
    UK and Watford
    Company awards
    International A’Design Award in category decorating surfaces
    Address
    Park House, 15-19 Greenhill Crescent
    WD18 8PH Watford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1923819684 www.creoglass.co.uk

    Reviews

    Adam Illan
    Great service & friendly, helpful staff. My new splashbacks are spectacular & have transformed my new kitchen. Highly recommended!
    about 1 year ago
    Andy Putland
    I would recommend Creo Glass Design to my family, friends and anyone thinking of installing a kitchen splashback. The whole process was very professionally conducted. The ordering of samples, the administration communications, the scheduling of survey and install date, the actual surveying and installation personnel were on time, very polite and knowledgeable, I couldn’t have asked for a better team. Most off all, the end result is spectacular, we really appreciate their ability to achieve perfection. We are absolutely delighted with the end result.
    about 1 year ago
    Marc Snell
    We went for the bronze mirror splash back for our kitchen and it looks incredible. Highly recommend CreoGlass. Very professional and the customer service is first class.
    about 1 year ago
