At Swinging Monkey our aim is to make pieces of furniture which not only look beautiful but are also functional, sustainable and kinder to the environment. All our furniture is hand made in Yorkshire.

Our journey making and designing furniture started when our Son, Adam (who has a product design background) made a palette table as a favour for a friend. The table with its industrial swivel cast iron wheels, caused quite a stir amongst everyone who saw it and it created lots of interest. It was as a result of this, and our love of creating pieces from sustainable items that Swinging Monkey was born.

Much of our inspiration was gathered from the weathered and worn pieces of driftwood, in various colours, that we found washed upon the coastline around Cumbria - a place we all love and frequently visit. We love the fact that old forgotten timbers to be found in the timber salvage yards can be lovingly restored and brought back to life. Most of our pieces are given solid steel structures to add an industrial feel, and which marry well with the amazing features of the timbers, giving a real statement piece which is built to last.

We are passionate about what we do, designing and make pieces we hope our customers' will love just as much as we do.

We are more than happy to custom design for you too, as we believe you shouldn't have to re-arrange your space around your furniture. So, if you can't see what you are looking for but would like us to make a specific piece for you, then please get in touch and send us a photo, description or a sketch, and will be happy to give you a quote.

Also, if you have a certain size, colour or stain in mind please drop us an email or send us a photo and we will match the colour/stain as best we can. We can also send you a small timber sample with a stain/colour so you can decide if it is the right match for your colour scheme.

Help us to keep the monkeys swinging,

Glen, Adam and Janice