Cubic Studios is a collective of designers and developers that have created some of the most exciting and innovative residential addresses in West London over the last decade.
Cubic Studios has its own style which marries the industrial feel of a New York loft with the artistic detailing of a high end London gallery. Applying a bespoke approach to all areas of a property, Cubic Studios designs and makes its own kitchens, furniture, fixtures and finishes for its projects.
- Services
- Property design and development.
- Service areas
- Central London.
- Address
-
W10 6DU London
United Kingdom
cubicstudios.com