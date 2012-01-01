Your browser is out-of-date.

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Projects

    Bright light & white
    Bright light & white, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Minimalist kitchen Wood White
    Bright light & white, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Minimalist kitchen Wood White
    +7
    Bright light & white
    Light Filled Traditional Kitchen, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Blue
    Light Filled Traditional Kitchen, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Classic style kitchen Marble White
    Light Filled Traditional Kitchen, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
    +5
    Light Filled Traditional Kitchen
    Kitchen, dining room and garden in one, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
    Kitchen, dining room and garden in one, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
    Kitchen, dining room and garden in one, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Grey
    +5
    Kitchen, dining room and garden in one
    Kitchen design for small spaces, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Industrial style kitchen Wood Wood effect
    Kitchen design for small spaces, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Living roomStorage Wood Grey
    Kitchen design for small spaces, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood White
    +5
    Kitchen design for small spaces
    Interior refurbishment to a modern house, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
    Interior refurbishment to a modern house, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing roomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
    Interior refurbishment to a modern house, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry BathroomBathtubs & showers Ceramic White
    +13
    Interior refurbishment to a modern house
    Penthouse Apartment designed by Holloways of Ludlow. Interior Design by Clare Gaskin Interior Design, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern living room
    Penthouse Apartment designed by Holloways of Ludlow. Interior Design by Clare Gaskin Interior Design, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern living room
    Penthouse Apartment designed by Holloways of Ludlow. Interior Design by Clare Gaskin Interior Design, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern living room
    +20
    Penthouse Apartment designed by Holloways of Ludlow. Interior Design by Clare Gaskin Interior Design

    Launched 10 years ago, each Holloways of Ludlow bespoke kitchen and furniture design is custom-made and manufactured in-house at their West London workshop by highly skilled craftsmen. This enables their Design Team to fulfil ambitious projects without compromise, often using a wide range of materials such as concrete, Corian, wood, stone, steel and glass to realise some of the more challenging ideas envisioned by their creative design team.

    Holloways of Ludlow currently have 7 UK showrooms including a bespoke kitchen showroom in Brook Green, London. 

    Services
    • bespoke kitchens
    • Cabinetry & Building Service. Retailer showrooms sell a range of contemporary and traditional fixture and fittings
    Service areas
    Bespoke Designs and London
    Company awards
    Holloways of Ludlow have won many awards including the ‘Kitchen Design of the Year over £25,000’ category at the 2012 Designer Kitchen & Bathrooms Awards, ‘Kitchen Designer of the Year’ award at the 2012 ‘Homes & Gardens Designer Award, the ‘British Design & Manufacturing’ Award at the 2013 Designer K&B Awards, and more recently we won the 2015 ‘Miele Kitchen Design Competition’. 
    Address
    113 Shepherds Bush Road, Brook Green, London
    W6 7LP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073711787 www.hollowayskitchens.com
