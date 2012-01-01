Launched 10 years ago, each Holloways of Ludlow bespoke kitchen and furniture design is custom-made and manufactured in-house at their West London workshop by highly skilled craftsmen. This enables their Design Team to fulfil ambitious projects without compromise, often using a wide range of materials such as concrete, Corian, wood, stone, steel and glass to realise some of the more challenging ideas envisioned by their creative design team.

Holloways of Ludlow currently have 7 UK showrooms including a bespoke kitchen showroom in Brook Green, London.