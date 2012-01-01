Launched 10 years ago, each Holloways of Ludlow bespoke kitchen and furniture design is custom-made and manufactured in-house at their West London workshop by highly skilled craftsmen. This enables their Design Team to fulfil ambitious projects without compromise, often using a wide range of materials such as concrete, Corian, wood, stone, steel and glass to realise some of the more challenging ideas envisioned by their creative design team.
Holloways of Ludlow currently have 7 UK showrooms including a bespoke kitchen showroom in Brook Green, London.
- Services
- bespoke kitchens
- Cabinetry & Building Service. Retailer showrooms sell a range of contemporary and traditional fixture and fittings
- Service areas
- Bespoke Designs and London
- Company awards
- Holloways of Ludlow have won many awards including the ‘Kitchen Design of the Year over £25,000’ category at the 2012 Designer Kitchen & Bathrooms Awards, ‘Kitchen Designer of the Year’ award at the 2012 ‘Homes & Gardens Designer Award, the ‘British Design & Manufacturing’ Award at the 2013 Designer K&B Awards, and more recently we won the 2015 ‘Miele Kitchen Design Competition’.
- Address
113 Shepherds Bush Road, Brook Green, London
W6 7LP London
United Kingdom
+44-2073711787 www.hollowayskitchens.com