Deborah Drew Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cardiff
Projects

    • Holm House Hotel, Deborah Drew Designs Deborah Drew Designs Modern bars & clubs
    +12
    Holm House Hotel

    Full service interior design consultancy based in Cardiff offering a full range of fabric, furniture, lighting, flooring, tiles, paints, fireplaces, kitchens, bathrooms and fitted furniture. The service starts with the original brief, which includes initial designs, onto a full quotation through to project management of each job, managing sub-contractors to completion. We have a strong track record for both residential and commercial clients.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Advice Service
    • Design Service
    Service areas
    Cardiff and South Wales
    Address
    18 Penlline Road
    CF14 2AD Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    +44-2920520828 www.dddesigns.co.uk
