Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Deja Ooh
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A festive Fiesta, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Living roomAccessories & decoration
    A festive Fiesta, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Living roomAccessories & decoration Metal Amber/Gold
    A festive Fiesta, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Living roomAccessories & decoration Metal Green
    +7
    A festive Fiesta
    Alphabet Bunting, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Alphabet Bunting, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Alphabet Bunting, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Alphabet Bunting
    Twisted legged table and matching bench, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
    Twisted legged table and matching bench, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Living roomStools & chairs
    Twisted legged table and matching bench, Deja Ooh Deja Ooh Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
    +8
    Twisted legged table and matching bench

    Deja Ooh are a fabulous furniture and homeware company. Reviving old pieces of vintage furniture to their former glory, with a modern twist. Alongside our furniture, sits a range of accessories for the home, designed and handmade by us. Using beautiful designer and vintage fabrics as well as recycled materials. We aim to put the ‘ooh’ into a room.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    83 Hewitt rd
    n80bp London
    United Kingdom
    +44737870203733 www.dejaoohfurniture.com
      Add SEO element