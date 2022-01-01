Deja Ooh are a fabulous furniture and homeware company. Reviving old pieces of vintage furniture to their former glory, with a modern twist. Alongside our furniture, sits a range of accessories for the home, designed and handmade by us. Using beautiful designer and vintage fabrics as well as recycled materials. We aim to put the ‘ooh’ into a room.
- Services
- Bespoke furniture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
83 Hewitt rd
n80bp London
United Kingdom
+44737870203733 www.dejaoohfurniture.com