Real Estate Agents in Wadebridge, Cornwall
    • The Nook, Near Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Scandinavian style bedroom
    The Nook, Near Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Scandinavian style bedroom
    The Nook, Near Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Scandinavian style living room
    +7
    The Nook, Near Rock | Cornwall
    Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style living room
    Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style houses
    Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom
    +16
    Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon
    Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style houses
    Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style houses
    Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom
    +21
    Sea House, Porth | Cornwall
    Lower Cole, Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Lower Cole, Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern kitchen
    Lower Cole, Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern dining room
    +45
    Lower Cole, Rock | Cornwall
    Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style living room
    Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern dining room
    Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style living room
    +21
    Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall
    Gwel an Treth, Sennen Cove | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern living room
    Gwel an Treth, Sennen Cove | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern style bedroom
    Gwel an Treth, Sennen Cove | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern houses
    +28
    Gwel an Treth, Sennen Cove | Cornwall
    Show all 10 projects

    Perfect Stays specialise in luxurious and unique holiday homes across Cornwall, Devon and Somerset. With an exclusive range of 5* self-catering accommodation in spectacular locations, all our properties are finished to the highest standard, from stunning boutique homes to large waterside abodes and charming countryside cottages. What’s more, our bespoke concierge service is included from the moment of booking, so we’ll take care of every holiday detail.

    Services
    Luxury self-catering holiday homes
    Service areas
    • Wadebridge
    • Cornwall
    • SW England
    • Devon
    • Somerset
    Address
    Unit 10b Palmers Way, Trenant Industrial Estate
    PL27 6HB Wadebridge, Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1208895570 www.perfectstays.co.uk
