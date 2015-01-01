Perfect Stays specialise in luxurious and unique holiday homes across Cornwall, Devon and Somerset. With an exclusive range of 5* self-catering accommodation in spectacular locations, all our properties are finished to the highest standard, from stunning boutique homes to large waterside abodes and charming countryside cottages. What’s more, our bespoke concierge service is included from the moment of booking, so we’ll take care of every holiday detail.
- Services
- Luxury self-catering holiday homes
- Service areas
- Wadebridge
- Cornwall
- SW England
- Devon
- Somerset
- Address
-
Unit 10b Palmers Way, Trenant Industrial Estate
PL27 6HB Wadebridge, Cornwall
United Kingdom
+44-1208895570 www.perfectstays.co.uk