Inside Out Contracts Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Thames Club cafe and lounge, Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Dining roomChairs & benches
    Thames Club cafe and lounge, Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Dining roomChairs & benches
    Thames Club cafe and lounge, Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Dining roomChairs & benches
    Thames Club cafe and lounge
    Chapelwood Apartments, Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Chapelwood Apartments, Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Chapelwood Apartments, Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Inside Out Contracts Ltd. Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Chapelwood Apartments

    Please note we only work on commercial projects where minimum order quantities apply.

    Inside Out Contracts has been supplying furniture to businesses since 1999.

    www.insideoutcontracts.com

    Based in South London, Inside Out supply and manufacture a range of furniture for contract use in restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels, offices, schools, event halls and sports clubs.

    Our website showcases over 1700+ designs with hundreds more still available. Our products range from chairs, tables, sofas, stools, accessories, case goods, beds and fitted seating as well as offering a comprehensive bespoke service for made to measure or specially designed furniture.

    Our expertise and diverse product offering sourced from across Europe ensures we can meet any design brief, deadline or budget. 

    To get in contact please call or email us with your enquiry, or furthermore you can book a free furniture consultation in our modern showroom, located in Greenwich, South London. 

    Inside Out Contracts supply and manufacture contract furniture for the hospitality industry.
    Service areas
    • Restaurant furniture
    • Cafe furniture
    • Hotel furniture
    • Bar seating
    • Booth seating
    • Outdoor furniture
    The Royal Borough of Greenwich Business Award for Innovation
    42 Creek Road
    SE8 3FN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083053130 www.insideoutcontracts.com

    Poppy Watters
    Having worked with Inside Out Contracts on various projects, I cannot recommend their quality service enough. The commercial furniture is of the most beautiful and highest standard, and the team always offer such a helpful, friendly yet professional service - they really are leaders in the industry. Thank you to everyone at Inside Out Contracts!
    about 1 year ago
    Timothy Frear
    After working with Lisa, MD on a project would be very happy to recommend her and her team. Very professional, accurate and extremely up to date and switched on. Thanks Lisa
    about 4 years ago
    James Roberts
    Love working with these guys. They know their furniture! Great service and product knowledge. Reliable and friendly. Highly recommend!
    about 4 years ago
