Innes Architects
Architects in Wadebridge
    Boscastle Pre-school
    Sunways
    Whiterock
    Porthcothan Responsive Home
    Skyber Barn
    Wadebridge Responsive Home
    Designs that enrich, playing with Light, Shadow, Space, Sanctuary. Sustainable building using tactile materials and high insulation levels. New-builds in sensitive settings, extensions to listed buildings. Planning expertise.

    Service areas
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Wadebridge
    Company awards
    Cornwall Sustainability Awards 2010—Best Retro-fit [runner-up Building]: Boscastle Pre-School
    Address
    Offices 5-6, Hamilton House, The Platt
    PL27 7AD Wadebridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1208813131 www.innesarchitects.co.uk
