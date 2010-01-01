Designs that enrich, playing with Light, Shadow, Space, Sanctuary. Sustainable building using tactile materials and high insulation levels. New-builds in sensitive settings, extensions to listed buildings. Planning expertise.
- Cornwall & SW England
- Wadebridge
- Cornwall Sustainability Awards 2010—Best Retro-fit [runner-up Building]: Boscastle Pre-School
Offices 5-6, Hamilton House, The Platt
PL27 7AD Wadebridge
United Kingdom
+44-1208813131 www.innesarchitects.co.uk