Online Gift retailer specialising in stylish accessories for the Home and Garden and quality Toys and Gifts for children .

Ella James is a hand picked collection of unique gifts for children and stylish accessories for the Home and Garden .

The range has been carefully put together to include many handmade and eco-friendly items by UK designers and small manufacturers .

Ella James was launched by two sisters Ashley and Alison in 2009. After leaving London and careers in the city, the two sisters decided to fulfill a lifelong ambition of setting up a home interiors, accessories and online gift business together. With a passion for imaginative , quality products which make wonderful gifts, they set about sourcing the pieces for their 'Ella James' range in 2011, named after two of their eldest children.