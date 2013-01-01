Your browser is out-of-date.

Architects in London
Reviews
Projects

    Collective Works is a network-based design studio offering architecture, graphic design & consultancy services.The practice is led by partners Alasdair Dixon, Khuzema Hussain and Siri Zanelli who combine their own skills with those of a wide group of regular collaborators. By operating across a multitude of disciplines the studio aims to divert the traditional model of practice and establish a more collaborative and flexible approach. For each project a tailor made team is assembled based on the client’s specific needs.

    • Feasibility Studies
    • Concept Design
    • Planning Applications
    • Interior Design
    • Detailed Design
    • Construction Drawings
    • Joinery Detailing
    London & International
    8 Mackintosh Lane
    E9 6AB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037703174 www.collectiveworks.net

    Tom Johnson
    Collective Works were super helpful in getting things to run on time, making sure that budgets didn't overrun and helping us understand reasons behind all the decisions we had to make. They got us through planning and were happy working alongside our interior designers to make sure everything lined up. The house looks amazing now and we're super happy with it as a place to live!
    11 months ago
    Errol Anderson
    I used Collective Works for retrospective planning permission application. I found them to be very professional and thorough with their investigation and my planning application. The outcome for me was successful. I would certainly recommend them for planning permission applications and other services they provide. Thank You. Errol
    about 5 years ago
    Freeze W
    Thank you! I found Collective Works Homeowner consultation incredibly valuable. It gave us a real insight into the type of changes we could make to the structure, we discussed different options and explored potential layouts. Siri’s creativity, vast experience and great ideas made this one of the most useful exercises prior to embarking on the project as it gave us a real view of the potential end result. I highly recommend it to anyone considering a build project.
    over 1 year ago
