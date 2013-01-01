Collective Works is a network-based design studio offering architecture, graphic design & consultancy services.The practice is led by partners Alasdair Dixon, Khuzema Hussain and Siri Zanelli who combine their own skills with those of a wide group of regular collaborators. By operating across a multitude of disciplines the studio aims to divert the traditional model of practice and establish a more collaborative and flexible approach. For each project a tailor made team is assembled based on the client’s specific needs.