Collective Works is a network-based design studio offering architecture, graphic design & consultancy services.The practice is led by partners Alasdair Dixon, Khuzema Hussain and Siri Zanelli who combine their own skills with those of a wide group of regular collaborators. By operating across a multitude of disciplines the studio aims to divert the traditional model of practice and establish a more collaborative and flexible approach. For each project a tailor made team is assembled based on the client’s specific needs.
- Services
- Feasibility Studies
- Concept Design
- Planning Applications
- Interior Design
- Detailed Design
- Construction Drawings
- Joinery Detailing
- Service areas
- London & International
- Address
-
8 Mackintosh Lane
E9 6AB London
United Kingdom
+44-2037703174 www.collectiveworks.net