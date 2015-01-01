It’s more than likely that you’ve been attracted to my website by an image so thanks! I’m glad you like my work.

It all started in 2015 when I made a small coffee table for a relative, the images I posted on Facebook attracted some attention then led to a few orders. I worked in a very small, shared workshop for 3 years and completed over 150 projects for a wide range of clients across the UK and abroad, it was tough going. 6 Years have passed since and I am now the largest producer of bespoke micro-cement dining tables in the UK.







