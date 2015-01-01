It’s more than likely that you’ve been attracted to my website by an image so thanks! I’m glad you like my work.
It all started in 2015 when I made a small coffee table for a relative, the images I posted on Facebook attracted some attention then led to a few orders. I worked in a very small, shared workshop for 3 years and completed over 150 projects for a wide range of clients across the UK and abroad, it was tough going. 6 Years have passed since and I am now the largest producer of bespoke micro-cement dining tables in the UK.
I USE MICRO-CEMENT TO CREATE A POLISHED CONCRETE SURFACE, HAND FINISHED PERSONALLY, EACH BESPOKE CONCRETE TABLE IS TOTALLY UNIQUE TO YOU.
The finish is highly durable, stain and water resistant, eco-friendly, breathable to take on room temperature and ages superbly. Using Micro-cement allows me to emulate the look and feel of cast concrete without the issues with weight.
It also allows me to provide an on site refinishing service if you fancy changing the colour of your top or simply giving an older surface a brand new finish. I pride myself on my customer service and after-sales support, my personal approach has proved invaluable to ensure you receive the right product for your needs.