Blue Cottini
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Contemporary bathroom in an Edwardian Period Home, Blue Cottini Blue Cottini Modern bathroom
    Contemporary bathroom in an Edwardian Period Home

    Blue Cottini is a London based interior design company but works with clients across the UK.

    Blue Cottini offers interior architecture and design for residential and commercial projects.
    Blue Cottini design beautifully architected interiors that reflect the unique style of our clients and deliver stylish solutions to meet the demands of modern day living.

    Blue Cottini deliver pragmatism without compromising on style, and creativity without compromising form and function.

      

    Services
    Interior Architecture and Design
    Service areas
    Greater London and & all across the UK
    Address
    61 Calton Avenue
    SE21 7DF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082996299 bluecottini.com

    Reviews

    peteracrook
    Blue Cottini have designed and implemented a complete new look for both the bedroom and the living room of my home in Kew.  I am delighted with the results. The team at Blue Cottini produced two very different concept options for the final design and once I had chosen the Mid Century Modern inspired look they sourced the furniture, lighting and wallpaper and paint for both rooms. They arranged for the curtains to be made, and for bespoke wardrobes to be designed to meet my storage needs. Their approach is very collaborative, they listened to my concerns, and respected my boundaries, and very importantly respected my budget. They even took me on personal shopping trips to help me visualize the final looks but also to get an understanding of the range of quality and costs to help me prioritise my spend. I would definitely use them again, and had no hesitation in writing this review."  
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: March 2015
