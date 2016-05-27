Your browser is out-of-date.

Paul Newman Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Welwyn Garden City, Herts.
    Welcome to Paul Newman Landscapes.

    Established in 1993, Paul Newman Landscapes provide a complete landscaping service for residential and corporate clients throughout Hertfordshire and London building contemporary gardens for today's modern lifestyles. We offer high quality individual design and build projects to suit your style and budget working closely with our clients on every stage of the project to ensure the brief is clear and interpreted correctly into the design. Paul Newman Landscapes provide exterior design solutions using a range of materials together with a mix of exotic and architectural foliage plants and modern garden lighting to produce some unique outdoor spaces which have included roof terraces, bespoke decking installation, courtyards, large family gardens, city and country gardens and more. We have built up a solid reputation for producing well designed, well constructed gardens and pride ourselves on providing top quality craftsmanship with attention to detail and have a team of highly skilled in house landscapers to undertake all your requirements. we specialise in hardwood decks, bespoke timber, cladding and wall panels and custom made trellis and screens. we are accredited installers of Exterpark decking, a high end product giving the look and feel of an interior hardwood floor for balconies, roof terraces and quality garden decks.

    Services
    • Landscape design & construction of roof terraces
    • courtyards
    • bespoke decking & timber installations
    • large family gardens & more… .
    Service areas
    Greater London & Hertfordshire
    Company awards
    Accredited Exterpark decking installers
    Address
    19 Hunters Way
    AL7 4NT Welwyn Garden City, Herts.
    United Kingdom
    +44-01707395797 www.paulnewmanlandscapes.co.uk

    rozspooner
    All work was carried out in a professional way. Excellent result. Very happy with the finished product.
    almost 8 years ago
    Project date: June 2014
    Edit
    monty2
    Paul Newman Landscapes were friendly, professional and helpful in helping us create a very special outside space. The job was completed on time and exceeded our expectations. We would definitely recommend them and would happily use them for future projects.
    almost 8 years ago
    Project date: April 2012
    Edit
    Fleur Horner
    I don't normally leave reviews on here but it's a last resort to try and evoke a response and get a refund for the £75 I paid for a site visit, quotation and initial plans. Paul came round and completed the visit which all went very smoothly but since the visit has ceased email communication and hasn't sent either quotations or plans/sketches despite multiple emails from me. He has stopped responding altogether. This isn't acceptable and I don't want it to happen to anyone else. We had a small budget for our urban garden and wanted to do the work in stages (which Paul said he was used to) however, I think he has since decided that our small job isn't worth his time so has simply taken our money and gone silent. He is a regular on instagram so we know he is actively trading but this seems to be a glossy front to behaviour that amounts to fraud.
    over 3 years ago
