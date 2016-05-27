Welcome to Paul Newman Landscapes.

Established in 1993, Paul Newman Landscapes provide a complete landscaping service for residential and corporate clients throughout Hertfordshire and London building contemporary gardens for today's modern lifestyles. We offer high quality individual design and build projects to suit your style and budget working closely with our clients on every stage of the project to ensure the brief is clear and interpreted correctly into the design. Paul Newman Landscapes provide exterior design solutions using a range of materials together with a mix of exotic and architectural foliage plants and modern garden lighting to produce some unique outdoor spaces which have included roof terraces, bespoke decking installation, courtyards, large family gardens, city and country gardens and more. We have built up a solid reputation for producing well designed, well constructed gardens and pride ourselves on providing top quality craftsmanship with attention to detail and have a team of highly skilled in house landscapers to undertake all your requirements. we specialise in hardwood decks, bespoke timber, cladding and wall panels and custom made trellis and screens. we are accredited installers of Exterpark decking, a high end product giving the look and feel of an interior hardwood floor for balconies, roof terraces and quality garden decks.